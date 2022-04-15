The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

4/6/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $201.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $196.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

