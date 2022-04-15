The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 78.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

RMR stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $947.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

