The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $177.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.36.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,237,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after buying an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.