The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Update

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 339.4% from the March 15th total of 320,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of VGFC opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Very Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGFC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

