Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

