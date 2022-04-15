Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $753.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

