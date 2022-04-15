Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE THO opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

