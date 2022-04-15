Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Critical Review

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 36.62% 12.59% 1.46% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

61.8% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.00 $27.58 million $3.05 8.49 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.48 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Timberland Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 24 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington; and operated 25 proprietary automated teller machines. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

