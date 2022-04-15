Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 726,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $0.95 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.