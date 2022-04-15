Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 726,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $0.95 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

