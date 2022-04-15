Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will report $487.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Toast has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,947 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,686.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,379.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

