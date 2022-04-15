Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

