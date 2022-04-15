Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$27.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

