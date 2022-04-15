TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will post $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.97. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.10.

BLD stock opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.