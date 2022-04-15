Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in March

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

About Toray Industries (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.