Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMLF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.55.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $51.00.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
