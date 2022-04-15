Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.55.
TRMLF opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $51.00.
About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
