Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TSUKY opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

