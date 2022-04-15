TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE TRTX opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. The company has a market capitalization of $894.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 852,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

