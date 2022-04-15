TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNW. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.20.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

