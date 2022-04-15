Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $78.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNS opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.