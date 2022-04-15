Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

