TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $93.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

