Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.36.

TRV stock opened at $184.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

