TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) versus Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Head to Head Analysis

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lyft 0 10 18 0 2.64

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $87.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.06%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $59.46, suggesting a potential upside of 67.31%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.39 $338.00 million $5.07 18.93 Lyft $3.21 billion 3.86 -$1.01 billion ($3.03) -11.73

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89% Lyft -31.46% -57.94% -17.50%

Summary

TriNet Group beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

