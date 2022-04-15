Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 261.3% in March

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 261.3% from the March 15th total of 467,800 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 912,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TRKA opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

In other Troika Media Group news, major shareholder Peter Coates bought 100,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,991,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,362.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Troika Media Group by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 186,053 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.