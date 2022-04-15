Truist Financial Downgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Hold

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.