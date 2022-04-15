Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Down 67.0% in March

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 11.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 3.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,380,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 128.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

