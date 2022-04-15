Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $361,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN opened at $12.90 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

