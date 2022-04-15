Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

