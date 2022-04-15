Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

