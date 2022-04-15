Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Given New 32.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.