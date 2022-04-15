Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $262.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.43.

Shares of TWLO opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.20. Twilio has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

