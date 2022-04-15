Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.35.

TWTR opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

