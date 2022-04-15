Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.35.

Twitter stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $57,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $3,063,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

