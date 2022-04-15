U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 310,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 442,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 475.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

