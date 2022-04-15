U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.