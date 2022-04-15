UBS Group Lowers Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target to €44.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Konecranes from €41.00 ($44.57) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of KNCRY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

