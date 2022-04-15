Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.31) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($53.82) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 3,650 ($47.56) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($50.80).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,429 ($44.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,783.59. The stock has a market cap of £87.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($49.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,979.67). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($196,142.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

