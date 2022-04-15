Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “
Unique Fabricating stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.32.
About Unique Fabricating (Get Rating)
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.
