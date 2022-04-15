Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Insider Richard Smith Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,229.24).
Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,138 ($14.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,080.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,082.04. Unite Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.
About Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
