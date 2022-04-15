United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $189.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $232.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $188.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day moving average is $206.55. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.