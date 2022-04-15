UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given a $563.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $510.17.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $534.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.48 and a 200 day moving average of $470.48. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

