UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY22 guidance to $21.20-21.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $21.200-$21.700 EPS.

NYSE:UNH opened at $534.82 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

