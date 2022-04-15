Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on U. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.64.

U opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

