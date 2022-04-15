Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Update

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Shares of Vaccitech stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

In related news, Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VACC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.