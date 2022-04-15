Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP opened at $25.18 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $31.66.
About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.