Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 718,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,327,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 509,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after buying an additional 152,174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 292,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $220.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.594 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

