Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 304.0% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,811,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $77.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.