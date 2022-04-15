Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth $150,000.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.24 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

