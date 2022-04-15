Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.33.

VRSK stock opened at $213.30 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 775.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

